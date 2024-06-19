Ryan International School, Ludhiana, students visit USA on educational trip

Ryanites embarked on a memorable tour to NASA. As many as nine students of the school went on an educational trip to the USA. Their visit included an inspiring meeting with scientist Gardner, who provided valuable insights into space exploration. Beyond NASA, the students enjoyed thrilling experiences at Universal Studios, Disneyland, and Hershey’s factory. They also explored the Smithsonian Museum, and toured iconic landmarks in New York City and Washington D.C. This trip offered a perfect blend of education and entertainment, allowing students to witness American heritage first hand. The exploration of historic and cultural sites in Washington D.C. and New York broadened their understanding of American history and culture. The enriching tour left the students with unforgettable memories, igniting their passion for learning and inspiring their future academic and personal endeavours.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NASA #United States of America USA