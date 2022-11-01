Ryan International School, Patiala

Hindi Diwas was celebrated by the students here. A plethora of activities were conducted to celebrate the day. Calligraphy competition was conducted on Hindi language. Students made beautiful posters to promote the language. An intra-class quiz competition was also conducted on facts related to Hindi language. Students enjoyed tongue twisters. A special assembly was also conducted for the students where they enjoyed competition on quiz, tongue twisters and poetry recitation.
