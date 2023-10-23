Ryan International School, Patiala, celebrates Grandparents Day

The school celebrated Grandparents Day. The event featured a delightful performance by the Montessori and Class I-II choir, showcasing the power of music to connect generations. Miraaj Bawa gave a warm welcome speech to the grandparents, setting the tone for the day. Young talents from Montessori performed a beautiful dance, capturing the hearts of the audience. The grandparents actively participated in various games, including “Sort the Beans”, “Blow the Glass”, “Guess it” and the classic “Lemon and Spoon Race”. The scavenger hunt brought grandparents and grandchildren together, strengthening their bond. All grandparents joined in the fun to “Guess the Song”. The event concluded with an inspirational address by school Principal Pooja Sharma, emphasising the significance of inter-generational bonds. She then proudly announced the results and extended her heartfelt appreciation to all participants. To culminate the day on a joyful note, an open dance session was held.