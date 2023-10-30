Ryan International School, Patiala, honours Asian Games medallist

In a grand ceremony, the school community gathered to honour the remarkable achievement of Parneet Kaur, who secured a gold medal in the Asian Games 2022. The Asian Gold Medallist along with her parents and coach Surinder Singh Randhawa was welcomed on the beat of dhol with marigold garlands and a shower of rose petals. To mark the occasion, she planted a ‘litchi’ sapling on the school premises. The ceremony began with a touching scripture reading by Principal Pooja Sharma. Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto expressed her pride in Parneet Kaur’s remarkable accomplishments. On behalf of the school management, the Principal welcomed her with a bouquet, congratulations card and presented her a congratulatory letter from the MD, Ryan Group of Institutions, an achievement certificate, gold medal, gold earrings, cash prize and a box of sweets. Coach Surinder Singh Randhawa was also felicitated with a sapling and a shawl. Parneet Kaur took the stage and with grace and humility, shared her memories with the school, her journey, her struggles and the unyielding determination that led her to the pinnacle of success in the Asian Games. She enthusiastically answered the questions put up by her juniors.

#Asian Games