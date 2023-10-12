Ryan International School, Sector 66, Mohali, celebrates Grandparents Day

The school celebrated Grandparents Day. Students of various classes indulged in value-based activities, all showing gratitude towards their precious grandparents. The cute little munchkins of the Montessori section had a great time celebrating the day with their grandparents at the school. It was wonderful to witness all grandparents enjoying the games and reliving their childhood days once again with their little grand kids.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...