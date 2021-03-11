Ryan Int'l School, Dugri

The school’s pre-primary section celebrated Pink Day. The young Ryanites came dressed in various shades of pink while various objects of the same colour were displayed in the class. The tiny tots participated in a variety of hands-on activities related to colour identification. Painting and colouring activities reinforced the concept of colour in children, who were explained that it signifies love, beauty and kindness. They were excited to learn that pink colour could be obtained by mixing red and white.
