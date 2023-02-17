Ryan Int'l School, Ldh

A two day eye check-up camp concluded at the school. The camp was organised by Nityanta Eye Hospital. Students from classes III to VIII had their eyes examined. The students were given a lecture on ways to maintain eye hygiene. They also put up their queries related to eyes.
