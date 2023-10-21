Ryan School alumna wins gold in Asian Games

Ryan International School, Patiala, is proud to announce that one of its esteemed alumna, Parneet Kaur, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a gold medal in the prestigious Asian Games 2023. Parneet Kaur, a shining star in the world of archery, contributed significantly to the Indian women’s compound archery team’s stellar performance at the Asian Games. Parneet Kaur’s journey to sporting excellence began with her educational foundation at Ryan International School, Patiala, where she embarked on her academic and athletic journey in the year 2014 as a student in the primary wing. Ryan International School, Patiala, congratulates Parneet Kaur for her remarkable achievement in the Asian Games 2023.

#Asian Games