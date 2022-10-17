Ryanites celebrate National wildlife Day

National Wildlife Day was celebrated on October 10, 2022, by students of Montessori wing at Ryan International School, Ludhiana. They were involved in various creative activities. Students learnt how to draw and colour pictures of tigers . They also pasted different animals on the jungle scene. Then they spoke about their favourite animals. Students got to know about the importance of sustaining all life forms on Earth, which is the theme of this year's World Wildlife Day. Teachers told them about the importance of the sustainable use of natural resources as well as conserving flora and fauna.
