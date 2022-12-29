S. D. Public School, Jagadhri

The Primary Wing of the school organised a 20-day-long Cultural Fest 'NAVRANG'. The students of classes Nursery I to V participated in different competitions like Dance on Rhymes, Drama on Moral values and Good Manners, Patriotic Choreography, Play with a Message, International Dance, Historical Play, English Play, Qawali and Folk Dance. The cultural fest ended with a prize distribution ceremony. Arun Kumar Mittal, President, SD Educational Institutions, Jagadhri, was the Chief Guest. Members of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jagadhri, and SD Educational Institutions, Jagadhri, and other dignitaries were also graced the occasion. The programme comprised glimpses of 'NAVRANG' like Maa Durga vandana, plays depicting social evils like 'child labour' and 'dowry system', Rajasthani folk dance and masti ki paathshala. The Headmistress, Anu Dhawan said the event was aimed at providing a platform for maximum students to get a platform to exhibit their talent. The efforts of staff and students were appreciated by the elite gathering. The prizes were distributed to the winner teams and their Class in charges by the Chief Guest. The Chief Guest said that through such events we are building the foundations of a very strong school. Abhishek Mittal, Secretary, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jagadhri, also applauded the brilliant performance of participants and congratulated everyone for this big achievement.
