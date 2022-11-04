S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A three-day camp of Bharat Scouts Guides was organised at the school. The camp was organised under the leadership of State Organizing Commissioner Neeta Kashyap. As many as 92 Cubs & Bulbul and 74 Scouts & Guides of the school participated in this camp. The flag of Bharat Scouts and Guides was also hoisted. Various activities were conducted and students were acquainted with the purpose of Bharat Scouts and Guides and were also informed about future camps. On this occasion, Principal Ravi Sharma said it is a matter of pride that a unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides was running in the school.
