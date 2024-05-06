SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

Parents’ orientation programme was organised at the school under ‘Embibe’. Its sole purpose was to connect parents with their children so that they can observe and be heedful to their every activity. ‘Embibe’ is a digital activity, and a medium of artificial intelligence through which personalised adaptive education is provided, which aims to help in the mental development of children and to bridge a gap between teachers and children and also between parents and children. Principal Dr Renu Gehlawat interacted with the parents, one on one, and made them aware of the activities of the entire programme and also threw light on the fact that how personality of a child will transform by joining ‘Embibe’. The members of the management committee and Principal Dr Renu Gehlawat were full of awe for the programme and felt it would be of great help in developing the overall personality of a child and would help in sharpening the creative skills of a child.
