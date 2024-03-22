SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City

Two teachers of the school — Vani and Harpreet Kaur — have won the ‘Bolo English Awards 2024’. The Project ‘Bolo English’, an initiative initially developed by the Centre for Civil Society and NISA, which began with a focus on teaching English to students, has evolved this year to concentrate on enhancing the skills of educators. Teachers throughout India actively participated in the programme. The aim of the project is to equip teachers with tools that can amplify their students’ English speaking prowess. The ‘Bolo English Awards 2024’ was a momentous event, which was hosted on March 18, 2024, in New Delhi, to honour the outstanding achievement of teachers and schools in improving the English speaking ability. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat and members of the management congratulated them for the achievement.
