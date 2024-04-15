SA Jain Sr Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City

Laurels Ceremony was organised in the school in which students of classes I to IX and Class XI, who excelled in academic, cultural activities, various Olympiads, essay writing, state and national level sports, and art were honoured. An art exhibition was also organised in the school by teacher Mohan Dhiman. Managing Committee Manager Piyush Jain, Adviser Srikant Jain, Library and Lead In charge Bhavik Jain were present. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the principal and guests. The principal welcomed the guests. It was followed by ‘Ganesh vandana’. Students performed solo dance, gidda, etc. In the end, the members of the Managing Committee and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat encouraged the students by giving them prizes and wishing them for their better future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes
Middle East on brink, UN Secretary-General Guterres calls fo...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...