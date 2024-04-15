SA Jain Sr Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City

Laurels Ceremony was organised in the school in which students of classes I to IX and Class XI, who excelled in academic, cultural activities, various Olympiads, essay writing, state and national level sports, and art were honoured. An art exhibition was also organised in the school by teacher Mohan Dhiman. Managing Committee Manager Piyush Jain, Adviser Srikant Jain, Library and Lead In charge Bhavik Jain were present. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the principal and guests. The principal welcomed the guests. It was followed by ‘Ganesh vandana’. Students performed solo dance, gidda, etc. In the end, the members of the Managing Committee and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat encouraged the students by giving them prizes and wishing them for their better future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala