Saanvi Gupta wins first prize

Saanvi Gupta of Class VI from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector-15, won the first prize in Classmate All Rounder-2022 — a National multi-skill competition for school students. She was awarded a trophy and a cheque for Rs 10,000. She has been selected for final round that is going to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 19, 2023.The competition has been launched by ITC's Classmate, the largest notebooks brand in India, to facilitate holistic development of students and help them become well rounded individuals. The competition will be conducted in three levels — School, City & National — with each level having a set of competitions which will evaluate multiple skills across academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular.
