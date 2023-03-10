Saanvi wins mastermind trophy

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula — Saanvi Gupta — won the trophy of mastermind at the national level in GK, IQ and psychometric test organised by the ITC Classmate. She was selected for the national level of Classmate after competing at the school and city-level competitions. The national-level competition was held in Bengaluru from February 18 to February 21 in which 26 students from across the country participated. At the national level, various segments like GK, IQ test, psychometrics test, sports activities, on-stage talent etc were organised. The jury for the event comprised Pankaj Advani, world champion in international billiards, Roshan Abbas, media icon, Ankit 'V3nom' Pant, eSports champion, and Gita Ramanan, CEO, Design Cafe.
