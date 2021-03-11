Sacred Heart Convent International School, Ludhiana

The school has declared its IGCSE result for the second batch. Cambridge Assessment International Education, popularly known as CIE, is the world's largest provider of International Education programmes and is considered to be one of the most challenging curricula in the world. Sacred Heart Cambrianites have done the school proud with their outstanding results in all the 14 subjects across the 5 groups. As many ase 35A* and 29 A grades add to the citation of the school — with 15 students who make up the Cambridge IGCSE-22 batch. Puneet Kaur Grewal excelled with a clean sweep of 7 A* Grades in all her opted subjects. 6A* Grades procured by both Meharnoor Singh and Sanna Arora, 5 A* Grades of Bhavish Mohan Jain and 4 A* 's of Sanaaz Sanan glorify the result-sheetwere also commendable. Gurdev Kaur had 2 A* and 4 A Grades and Kanica Jain had All A's in their scorecard.

