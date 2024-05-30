Sacred Heart Convent International School, Ludhiana

The school campus lit up with celebrations joy as Cambridge International Education declared the Board results for the AS Level and IGCSE examinations. The school set an academic milestone in 2023 with the inception of the AS Levels. A batch of 10 students set a benchmark of excellence by attaining 13 A grades in their maiden attempt of the AS Level examinations. Rayaan Gupta (94%) and Priyanandini Gupta (92%) had a perfect grade sheet of all A grades.
Class X IGCSE students, too, continued the success streak for another year and bagged 86 A+ grades, 61 A grades and 6 ICE distinctions. The score card exuded brilliance with a perfect score of all 7 students getting A+ grades in ICT, 17 A+ and 11 A grades in Maths, 13 A+ and 7 A grades in Physics, 11 A + and 8 A in Chemistry, 7 A+ and 2 A grades in Business Studies, 6 A+ and 6 A grades in Economics and 1 A+ and 11 A grades in English. Aryan Gupta topped the school with 95% in science stream and Aarnav Cheema with 94% was at number two position. In Commerce stream Ayman Duggal stands first with 92% and Hridaansh Makkar stands second with 91% marks. Sukhmeen Kaur (89%) amazed everyone with her impressive array of 6 A+ and 1 A. Samaira Singh (89%) also adorned the merit scroll with 5 A+ and 3 A grades. Rayna Singla (93%) bagged 5 A+ and 2 A grades. In the commerce stream, Raghuveer Chhabra (89%) achieved an incredible feat by getting 5 A+ and 1 A grade. Ayman Duggal (92%) got 4 A+ and 1 A grade.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner