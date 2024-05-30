Sacred Heart Convent International School, Ludhiana

The school campus lit up with celebrations joy as Cambridge International Education declared the Board results for the AS Level and IGCSE examinations. The school set an academic milestone in 2023 with the inception of the AS Levels. A batch of 10 students set a benchmark of excellence by attaining 13 A grades in their maiden attempt of the AS Level examinations. Rayaan Gupta (94%) and Priyanandini Gupta (92%) had a perfect grade sheet of all A grades.

Class X IGCSE students, too, continued the success streak for another year and bagged 86 A+ grades, 61 A grades and 6 ICE distinctions. The score card exuded brilliance with a perfect score of all 7 students getting A+ grades in ICT, 17 A+ and 11 A grades in Maths, 13 A+ and 7 A grades in Physics, 11 A + and 8 A in Chemistry, 7 A+ and 2 A grades in Business Studies, 6 A+ and 6 A grades in Economics and 1 A+ and 11 A grades in English. Aryan Gupta topped the school with 95% in science stream and Aarnav Cheema with 94% was at number two position. In Commerce stream Ayman Duggal stands first with 92% and Hridaansh Makkar stands second with 91% marks. Sukhmeen Kaur (89%) amazed everyone with her impressive array of 6 A+ and 1 A. Samaira Singh (89%) also adorned the merit scroll with 5 A+ and 3 A grades. Rayna Singla (93%) bagged 5 A+ and 2 A grades. In the commerce stream, Raghuveer Chhabra (89%) achieved an incredible feat by getting 5 A+ and 1 A grade. Ayman Duggal (92%) got 4 A+ and 1 A grade.