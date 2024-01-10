Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana

The school hosted the three-day National School Games Football Tournament (U-19 girls) from January 6-8. All the teams were given a warm welcome by Principal Veena D’Souza, Vice-Principal Jacqueline Stella and physical education teacher Amrit Singh Hehar. They cheered the teams wishing them good luck. The state teams from all over the country participated with fervour. The cold wave in Punjab did not deter the players from exhibiting their agility and strategic skills to defeat their opponent teams.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football