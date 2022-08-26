Sacred Heart Convent Sr Sec School, Jagadhri

The school celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with various cultural programmes, drawing competitions, adorning the classrooms, flag-hoisting ceremony and singing of the National Anthem. This year, however, the celebrations were restricted due to Covid. It was held in two sessions, from the safety of homes. Though there were a restricted number of students that participated but that did not stop them from revelling in the spirit of patriotism. Principal Sister Jesina and Vice Principal Sister Juby wished everyone and the Principal gave the message of showing respect for their nation.
