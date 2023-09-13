Sacred Heart Convent Sr. Sec. School, Jagadhri

Science fest held at the school brought together students, teachers, and science enthusiasts for an engaging and informative event. The fest aimed to ignite curiosity, promote scientific thinking, and showcase the wonders of various scientific disciplines. The fest featured the series of activites conducted at various levels. Class wise different activities were organised in school during these days. A speech was delivered in assembly by two students to highlight aim of the week The students gave a hard hitting message on the importance of science. During these 4 days a number of activities were organised.