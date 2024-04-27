Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its newest addition, the Inspiration Oasis. A dedicated space designed to ignite creativity and curiosity was unveiled by chief guest Pramod Sharma, founder, Yuvsatta (youth for peace-an NGO), with Principal Rev Sr Arti and school Manager Sr Lucy, amidst much excitement. Adorned with motivational quotes, inspiring artwork, and comfortable seating, the corner aims to serve as a hub for students seeking inspiration and motivation. This was soon followed by the felicitation ceremony for all the students who got 100 percent attendance in the last academic session and also students who imbibe true Heartian values from every class.
