Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sec 26, Chandigarh

The school embarked on a transformative journey during the SHS Sustainable Development Goals Summit ’23, Chandigarh Chapter. Major Samar Toor Singh, third generation Indian Army Officer, was the chief guest for the opening ceremony. Parineet Kaur, Founder, Poetry For Planet and Girl Up Zubaan, and Professor Harkiran Kaur, Pro Vice-Chancellor, CAAN, Chitkara University, were guests of honour. Digvijay Singh Rathee, Indian rifle shooter, was invited as guest. All the delegates lent a dignified charm to the mega event on Day 2. 11 committees were privy to the intense discussions on global issues. Day 2 aptly wrapped up with the Prayas Social extravaganza wherein the delegates danced to the tunes of foot-tapping DJ music and enjoyed to the hilt. The curtains were drawn on the SDG Summit with a grand closing ceremony on Day 3. The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, a behaviour change communication practitioner. Sr Namrata, a lawyer and a champion of human rights, Director of NGO Seraphina Trust, was invited as a special guest of honour. Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and motivational TEDx speaker, and Dr Livleen Khahlon, a senior researcher and Associate Director in Ethnoecology at The Energy and Resources Institute, were the guests of honour. The ceremony was marked by plethora of cultural performance. Principal Rev Sr Arti in her address commended the efforts put in by the organising committee, teachers and students to make the summit a rousing success. The Best Delegation Award was won by Strawberry Field High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Bhawan Vidalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, was conferred with the runner-up trophy.

