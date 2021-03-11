Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

The Tricolour was hoisted by the chief guest Col Anupam Singh Randhawa, Commanding Officer, 1 Chandigarh Girls Bn NCC, along with Rev Sr. Lucy (Manager), Rev. Sr Arti (Principal), and Sr. Kusum (Vice-Principal). NCC cadets and NSS volunteers marched proudly to the beats of the school band as the chief guest took the salute. Heartians mesmerised the audience with an array of performances reflecting the rich cultural heritage and the stellar progress made by India in every field. A musical ‘Ek He Rooh-e-Watan’ and, ‘Glimpses of India's Heritage’ rekindled the spirit of patriotism.