Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

North India’s second largest and tricity’s largest MUN Conference SHSMUN 22, organised by Sacred Heart Sr Sec School and powered by Aspirant Learning, turned out to be a success. Embracing the opportunity to articulate their opinions on a pan-India platform, nearly 1,200 delegates from around 80 schools all over India contemplated on the global issues upholding the conference’s motto ‘Duces Parat Cras’, ie preparing leaders of tomorrow. The final day of SHSMUN 22, was witness to engrossing and animated discussions, motions, question and zero-hour sessions, that unraveled novel perceptions and solutions to various national and international concerns. The closing ceremony of the SHSMUN 22 was presided over by chief guest Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh, and the guest of honour Amit Vashisth, Principal, IHM, Chitkara. The audience was enthralled by the performances by Heartians who set the stage ablaze with the poetic, musical and dance performances. More than 145 delegates were felicitated by Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, chief guest, Amit Vashisht, guest of honour, Priyanshu Grover, CEO, of Aspirant Learning, and Akash K Singh, COO of Aspirant Learning. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar along with Rev Sr Lucy, school Manager, Rev Sr Arti, Principal, and other guests honoured St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, with the Best School trophy. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar congratulated Rev Sr Arti for organising a pan India summit where the young brigade not only debated on the prevailing global issues but also found their footing to become harbingers of transformation.