Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The 10th day of the Quasquicentennial celebration of CFMSS Congregation witnessed ‘SUTRA’ — an inter-school play competition on the theme ‘Universal Adult Franchise’. As many as 70 students from 13 schools were at their creative best, and the powerful performances of the budding actors transported the audience to the realm of constructive theatre. Their acts accentuated the significance of the right to vote and the principle of equality. The coveted first prize was clinched by YPS, Mohali, while the second and third positions went to Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, and Vivek High School, Mohali, respectively. Principal Sister Arti felicitated the winners and remarked that each team receiving thunderous applause from the audience was a testimony to the fact that all of them were winners, as all plays had conveyed powerful messages. They provided food for thought and an agenda to work upon, she added.