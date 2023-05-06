Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala

The HP Zonal Literary Competition was held at the school under the guidance of the Principal, Sr Gracy MD. Students from 13 distinguished ICSE and ISC schools participated in various literary competitions. The panel of judges comprised of educationists. All participants gave an outstanding performance in various literary events. The school stood first in the senior category, Auckland House Girls School, Simla, came first in the junior category and Mount Carmel Senior Secondary School, Una, stood first in the sub-junior category. The winners were awarded by the host school.