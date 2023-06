Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Kangra

Students brought laurels to the area by winning seven gold, six silver and one bronze medal in the state-level powerlifting championship. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said players from all over the state participated. Riya, Aditi, Kanishka, Anshita, Manpreet, Manvi Sen and Mahima won gold medals, while Akshavi, Muskaan, Tanvi Sharma, Khushi, Ragini and Sonakshi won silver medals. Priyanshi won the bronze medal. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma congratulated all players and their coach Anupam Sharma on this achievement.