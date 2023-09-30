Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara

Students of the school participated in the zonal-level under-19 badminton and wrestling tournament held at GSSS, Baranda, in which various government and non-government schools of the block participated. School Principal Tarsem Kumar said Bhavishya of Class IX, participating in the 92-kg weight category, won the gold medal, while Varun Sen won the silver medal. Bhabhishya got his selection in the district-level tournament. School Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the winning players and their coaches Anupam Sharma, Vishwa Bandhu and Jagbir Singh.