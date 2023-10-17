Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjahra, Nurpur

Students of the school participated in the Under-14 and Under-19 District-Level Sports Tournaments and performed brilliantly. The Under-14 Girls Tournaments were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Garli, in which children participated in handball, basketball and wrestling. The handball team of the school clinched the winners’ trophy in Kangra district and five players got selected for the state-level handball tournament. Principal Tarsem Kumar said Janvi, Mandeep Kaur, Suhanvi, Glory and Sneha Chaudhary will represent Kangra district in the state-level tournament. Glory was declared the best player of the tournament. Diksha Thakur and Janvi have also been selected for the under-19 state-level basketball tournament. The Under-19 Girls District-Level Tournaments were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Rait, in which Meena Kumari won silver medal in weightlifting, while Muskaan Thakur and Janvi won bronze medals in wrestling. All the players were welcomed on reaching the school. Chairman Dr Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated all the players and their coaches Anupam Sharma, Jagbir Singh and Vishwa Bandhu for the achievement.

