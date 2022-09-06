Sacred Soul wins district-level weightlifting meet

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, Kangra, HP, won the District-Level Weightlifting Tournament organised by the HP District Schools Sports Association at GSSS, Garli, Kangra. The school team lifted the trophy by grabbing five medals (two gold, two silver and one bronze) in the tournament. Rishabh Dadwal of Class XII and Anshit Chib of Class X won gold medals in their respective weight categories, whereas Pyush Rana of Class XI and Anuj Sharma of Class VIII won silver medals in their weight categories. Mayank of Class VIII won bronze medal. All players have been selected for the state-level tournament. In the District-Level Wrestling Tournament, Bhavishya of Class VIII won a gold medal in his weight category.