Sacred Souls' School, Gharuan

The school celebrated its 17th Founder's Day. The chief guest was Major General Ajay H Chauhan, VSM, and the Guest of Honour was Gursimranjeet Kaur, PSM. Distinguished guests, including Jasleen Aulakh, Polly Sanghera and Mr and Mrs Wemsley, added a touch of eminence to the occasion. The event unfolded with a stirring rendition of the school hymn, 'Dios' infusing the atmosphere with a sense of pride and reverence. The students mesmerised the audience with their exceptional musical performances, captivating everyone with their remarkable talents. The highlight of the evening was the uproarious comedy play titled "Fourteen," by Alice Gerstenberg, which left the audience in stitches and showcased the school's commitment to fostering creativity and entertainment. There was also a prize distribution ceremony following which the chief guest addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of perseverance and hard work in achieving success. Principal Manbir Brar highlighted the achievements of the school and encouraged the students to pursue excellence in every facet of life.