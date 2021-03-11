Safe haven

Congo, May 4
A young chimpanzee was captured from an illegal owner by staff of Democratic Republic of Congo's nature conservation.
The new arrival joined 111 other chimpanzees staying at the centre, a sanctuary for orphaned primates which was opened 20 years ago.
DRC is home to the largest number of great apes in Africa, but the species is in decline due to forest loss, hunting & trafficking. Reuters
