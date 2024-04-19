Saffron Public School, Phagwara

Baisakhi brought forth an atmosphere of jubilation and cultural vibrancy at the school. Baisakhi unfolded as a spectacle of tradition and festivity, with students from pre-primary to Class V participating in vibrant programmes under the esteemed guidance of Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood. Teachers enlightened the young minds about the historical significance of Baisakhi, marking the foundation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh and the joyous occasion it signifies for farmers. The school resonated with the beats of Punjabi music, energetic rhythm of bhangra, and graceful movements of gidda, captivating everyone present. Students from Class VI to X embarked on an enriching journey to Rangla Punjab, Jalandhar, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture. As the festivities concluded, Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood extended heartfelt wishes for a joyous Baisakhi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara