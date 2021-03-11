Sagar excels in science contest

Sagar Singh a student of KB DAV-7, Chandigarh, brought accolades to the school by bagging the third position in the North Zone, in the national-level camp of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2021-22, organised by Vijnana Bharti in association with Vigyan Prasar, DST, NCERT and Ministry of Education held on May 28-29, 2022 at Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. The competition is one of the most prestigious competitions aimed to provide platform for inculcating and generating interest in pure science. The school won third position among 60 students of Class VIII from all over India. Sagar Singh was felicitated by Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organizing Secretary, Vijnana Bharti, who awarded him a medal, certificate and a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 2000. VVM 2021-22 Edition will provide an opportunity to the Zonal winners, to participate in extensive training-cum-internship (1 to 3 weeks), in any one of the reputed National Labs like DRDO, ISRO, CSIR, BARC etc