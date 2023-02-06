Sahil Bhutta wins marathon

Students of SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, captured four out of six positions in the marathon organised by Bajrang Dal Nurmahal. In this 4-km race, Sahil Bhutta got the first position and Harman got the third position in the boys' category, while Jasmine got the first and Jasmine Kaur got the third position in the girls' category. On their return to the school, Principal Ravi Sharma and staff members congratulated them.