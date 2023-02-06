Sahil Bhutta wins marathon

Students of SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, captured four out of six positions in the marathon organised by Bajrang Dal Nurmahal. In this 4-km race, Sahil Bhutta got the first position and Harman got the third position in the boys' category, while Jasmine got the first and Jasmine Kaur got the third position in the girls' category. On their return to the school, Principal Ravi Sharma and staff members congratulated them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...