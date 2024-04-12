Sainik School, Kunjpura

The school, under the leadership of Principal Col Vijay Rana, witnessed a momentous occasion in its sporting history with the inclusion of girls’ football matches in its Inter-House Tournament. Traditionally contested between Senior and Junior houses, this edition witnessed a historic moment with the inclusion of girl cadets from Kalpana Chawla House, competing under the banners of Chhamb and Shakargarh teams. The spotlight shone brightly on the girls’ matches, marking a significant milestone in the school’s history. Despite it being their first appearance in the tournament, the girl cadets showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship on the field, captivating the audience and leaving a lasting impression. Adding to the grandeur of the event was the presence of Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Karnal, who was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony and the thrilling final match between senior house teams. In the girls’ category, Shakargarh House emerged victorious, led by the outstanding performance of Cadet Lavanya (School Number 7445), who was awarded the title of ‘Best Player’. In the same category, Cadet Anandita (School Number 7627), who showcased remarkable skills, was declared the ‘Best Goalkeeper’.
