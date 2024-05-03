Sainik School, Kunjpura, Karnal

The school conducted the Lt Gen Shravan Kumar Patyal, PVSM, UYSM, SM, PhD Memorial Inter-School English Debate on the campus on behalf of Maj Gen (Dr) Sagarika Patyal, VSM, SM. This landmark event led to an assembly of some of the brightest minds from reputed schools of Karnal and Haryana to engage in thoughtful deliberation and reflections. The debate served as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Lt Gen Shravan Kumar Patyal, whose contributions continue to shape our society. The memorial debate was convened by Maj Gen (Dr) Sagarika Patyal, VSM, SM, and she was overjoyed when Lt Gen Shravan Kumar’s alma mater won the trophy in the year of introduction of the same. The first individual position was won by Stuti Tuli from Pratap Public School, Karnal, and the second and third positions were won by Arman and Madhur form the host school. They were awarded cash prizes of Rs 11,000, 5,000 and 3,000, respectively. Maj Gen (Dr) Sagarika Patyal announced that the debate would be conducted every year in the memory of Lt Gen Shravan Kumar Patyal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal