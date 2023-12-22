Sainik School, Nagrota

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha handed over a 32-seater school bus costing Rs 21.38 lakh to the officials of the school .The L-G was attending the annual day celebration of the school. He called upon the educational institutions and teaching community to reinforce the ideals of nation building and transform the youth into ambassadors of a progressive India. “The school has always lived up to its motto of Gyan, Veerta aur Anushasan (knowledge, bravery and discipline) and its alumni are rendering distinguished service to the nation in various other sectors," he said. “Education nurture future leaders. They are symbol of ambitious India, determined to create a knowledge society and advance India's economic prowess in the world,”the L-G said. He also extended his felicitations to the cadets of the school who excelled in the prestigious NDA examination.

