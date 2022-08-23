Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated at Chaugan school ground. Lt Col Nitin Sharma, Vice-Principal, Sqn Ldr LR Zote, Administrative Officer, along with the staff and cadets of the school participated in this important national festival with enthusiasm. Capt (IN) M K Mahawar, Principal, was the chief guest of the day. The programme commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'Veer Samarak' of the school followed by hoisting of Tricolour. Afterwards, the cadets of school presented an impressive parade and cultural programme. Prizes were also given to the participants and the winners of various activities and competitions. In his address, the chief guest laid emphasis on understanding the true value of independence and urged the students to not forget freedom struggle of our country and our national heroes. He highlighted the fact that the country has got its first batch of girls cadets in NDA this year and the school has also got its first and second batch of girl cadets.