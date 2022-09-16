Saint Joseph's School, Ambala

"Guru hai to sansaar hai varna sabh andhkaar hai"- this was the message for all students on Teacher’s Day from the desk of Deputy Director Ashima Bannerjee. SJS school celebrated Teacher’s Day with great zeal. Director Kiran Bannerjee and Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Banerjee threw a celebration party for the faculty of the schoola and the sister branch Saint Joseph's School, Surat Manauli. The venue of the party was 'Barbeque Nation', Ambala. The celebrations began with a welcome of the director and all the teachers. Followed by a scrumptious meal, all the teachers were invited to the dance floor. Poems and songs sung by the talented teachers added to the grandeur of the day. Teachers were awarded the Best Teachers award. Best Teacher- Kindergarten Wing was awarded to Neeru Oberoi and Best Teacher-Middle to Harsimran Kaur. Rajni Nahar was given the Best Teacher Senior Wing award. The 'Out of the box' award was presented to Principal Simranjeet.