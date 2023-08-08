Saint Soldier International School, Chd

The KG wing of the school had a lemonade-making activity. Children enthusiastically participated in every step, from squeezing lemons to mixing sugar, salt and water. They learned about measurements, teamwork, and patience while preparing the delicious lemonade. The activity also provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of fruits and hydration for their health. The kids’ faces lit up with excitement as they tasted the lemonade made by them.
