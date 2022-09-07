Saint Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chd

A fire awareness and evacuation drill involving students and teachers of the school was conducted by the Fire and Rescue Service, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The mock drill was monitored by the disaster management committee of the school. The purpose was to create awareness among the students about fire-fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of such emergency situations. The students were escorted by their teachers to the school ground after the hooter sounded. Once all had assembled on the ground, they were advised not to panic in case of any disaster. They were instructed to be with teachers at the time of disaster and follow the given instructions. Resource person Devender Siwach instructed that three things essential for fire are fuel, heat and oxygen and how absence of any one of them can help stop the spread of fire.