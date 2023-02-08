Saksham Vyas bags gold in skiing

Saksham Vyas, a student of Class VIII of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, bagged the gold medal in Alpine Under-14 HP State Skiing and Snowboard Championship held at Solang, Manali, on from January 26 to 28. He also got selected for the National Ski and Snow Board Championship going to be held at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in February under the Khelo India National Winter Games.
