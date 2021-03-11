Salad time at DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Mani Majra

A fresh fruit salad-making activity was organised for students of the Kindergarten wing. Parents took keen interest in sending their wards with fresh fruits in their tiffins. Children brought a variety of fruits such as passion fruit, dragon fruit, kiwi, banana, apple etc. Teachers, along with the children, had a good time while preparing fruit salad. Through this activity, students were able to identify the fruits and gained a basic understanding of the nutrient value of fruits and their taste.
