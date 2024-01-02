Sanchit gets ‘best student’ award

School student Sanchit Gandhi received the ‘Best Student Pride of India Award’ with a trophy and certificate from the Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab (FAP). Students who secured 98 per cent or above marks in board examination of Class X and Class XII of session 2022-23 were eligible for the award. Sanchit Gandhi scored 99 per cent marks in CBSE Board Examination in 2023. Sanchit got 100/100 marks in three subjects, ie accountancy, business studies and information technology. Seema Handa, Director, congratulated him by giving cash prize to him. Komal Arora, Principal, and Dimple Malhotra, administrator, congratulated Sanchit and his parents for his achievement and they wished for his bright future.

