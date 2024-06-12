Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

Acharya Mohan Lal Arya performed a sacred ‘yajna’ in the school to commemorate Shani Jayanti and to celebrate victory of Naveen Jindal in the parliamentary elections from Kurukshetra. Chief yajman Pawan Garg, president of the school, along with secretary Ravinder Bansal, joint-secretary Narender Singhal, Principal Dherminder Khera, Dr Kushal Pal, Principal, IGN College, Ladwa, Vice-Principal Narender Sharma, Ashwani Chopra, Prithvi Raj, Shamsher Singh and teachers made offerings, while Acharya Mohan Lal chanted the Vedic mantras. Explaining the benefits of the ‘yajna’, Acharya Mohan Lal said the aim of any ‘yajna’ should be the progress and peace for all.

