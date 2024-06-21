Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

A ‘chhabeel’ was organised by the school in front of its first main gate and ‘meetha sheetal sharbat’ was served to the passers-by on Nirjala Ekadashi. School president Pawan Garg inaugurated the ‘chhabeel’ in the presence of treasurer Jitender Singh Gill, Jitender Vir Gupta, Reader, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, Principal Dherminder Khera, Vice-Principal Narender Sharma, teachers and staff of the school. Pawan Garg said Nirjala Ekadashi is the most important of all Ekadashies since it falls in ‘Jaisth’ month. Serving the ‘sharbat’ to the public is a great service amid the scorching heat.
