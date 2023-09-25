Sanjay Gandhi Om Prakash Garg Memorial Public School, Sujra, Babain

The annual prize distribution ceremony was organised at the school. Satinder Kumar Saini, former Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, was the chief guest. The chief guest along with school president Pawan Garg started the programme by lighting the lamp in front of the statue of Goddess Saraswati. Pawan Garg along with other members of the school management committee welcomed the chief guest by giving him a bouquet. Colourful cultural programmes, including Saraswati Vandana, welcome song, dance and skit, were organised by students of the school. The programme concluded with the national anthem.
