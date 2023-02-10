Sanju, Gaurav clinch bronze

Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, participated in 'Khelo India', representing Chandigarh. The event was held in Indore. There were eight teams from India and the basketball match took place between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh. Chandigarh won with a clean score of 107 against 67. Sanju Gajbhiye and Gaurav Kumar Singh from the school, representatives of the Chandigarh team, won the bronze medal, securing the third position.